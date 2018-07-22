We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.

Waiting for: Andrew Sean Greer’s “Less

Try:

James Baldwin’s “Giovanni’s Room

R. Zamora Linmark’s “Leche

Waiting for: Anthony Ray Hinton’s “The Sun Does Shine

Try:

Michael Morton’s “Getting Life

Damien Echols’ “Life After Death

Waiting for: Catherine Steadman’s “Something in the Water

Try:

Chris Pavone’s “The Expats

Deb Caletti’s “He’s Gone

Waiting for: Yuval Noah Harari’s “Sapiens

Try:

Svante Paabo’s “Neanderthal Man

Steven Johnson’s “How We Got to Now

Waiting for: Rachel Kushner’s “The Mars Room

Try:

Nadia Hashimi’s “A House Without Windows

Jennifer Clement’s “Prayers for the Stolen

