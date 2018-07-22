We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.
Waiting for: Andrew Sean Greer’s “Less”
Try:
James Baldwin’s “Giovanni’s Room”
R. Zamora Linmark’s “Leche”
Waiting for: Anthony Ray Hinton’s “The Sun Does Shine”
Try:
Michael Morton’s “Getting Life”
Damien Echols’ “Life After Death”
Waiting for: Catherine Steadman’s “Something in the Water”
Try:
Chris Pavone’s “The Expats”
Deb Caletti’s “He’s Gone”
Waiting for: Yuval Noah Harari’s “Sapiens”
Try:
Svante Paabo’s “Neanderthal Man”
Steven Johnson’s “How We Got to Now”
Waiting for: Rachel Kushner’s “The Mars Room”
Try:
Nadia Hashimi’s “A House Without Windows”
Jennifer Clement’s “Prayers for the Stolen”