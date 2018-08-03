We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Sarah Wilson’s “First We Make The Beast Beautiful

Try:

Madisyn Taylor’s “Unmedicated

Dan Harris’ “Meditation For Fidgety Skeptics

Waiting for: Brad Thor’s “Spymaster

Try:

Mark Greaney’s “Agent In Place

Stephenie Meyer’s “The Chemist

Waiting for: Emily Giffin’s “All We Ever Wanted

Try:

Therese Fowler’s “Exposure

Anita Shreve’s “Testimony

Waiting for: Anthony Bourdain’s “Kitchen Confidential

Try:

Betty Fussell’s “Eat, Live, Love, Die

Marcus Samuelsson’s “Yes, Chef

Waiting for: Gillian Flynn’s “Sharp Objects

Try:

Jessica Knoll’s “Luckiest Girl Alive

Tana French’s “In The Woods

