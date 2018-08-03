We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Sarah Wilson’s “First We Make The Beast Beautiful”
Try:
Madisyn Taylor’s “Unmedicated”
Dan Harris’ “Meditation For Fidgety Skeptics”
Waiting for: Brad Thor’s “Spymaster”
Try:
Mark Greaney’s “Agent In Place”
Stephenie Meyer’s “The Chemist”
Waiting for: Emily Giffin’s “All We Ever Wanted”
Try:
Therese Fowler’s “Exposure”
Anita Shreve’s “Testimony”
Waiting for: Anthony Bourdain’s “Kitchen Confidential”
Try:
Betty Fussell’s “Eat, Live, Love, Die”
Marcus Samuelsson’s “Yes, Chef”
Waiting for: Gillian Flynn’s “Sharp Objects”
Try:
Jessica Knoll’s “Luckiest Girl Alive”
Tana French’s “In The Woods”