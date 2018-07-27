We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret. In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.
Waiting for: B. A. Paris’ “Bring Me Back”
Try:
Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl”
Jonathan Kellerman’s “True Detectives”
Waiting for: James R. Clapper’s “Facts and Fears”
Try:
Bob Woodward’s “Obama’s Wars”
Dana Priest’s “Top Secret America”
Waiting for: Rachel Hollis’ “Girl Wash Your Face”
Try:
Candace Cameron-Bure’s “Kind is the New Classy”
Lisa Bevere’s “Without Rival”
Waiting for: Dan Abram’s “Lincoln’s Last Trial”
Try:
Stephen Harrigan’s “A Friend of Mr. Lincoln”
Kevin Peraino’s “Lincoln in the World”
Waiting for: Steven R. Gundry’s “Plant Paradox”
Try:
Michael Mosley’s “The Clever Gut Diet”
Brian Kateman’s “The Reducetarian Solution”