We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret. In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.

Waiting for: B. A. Paris’ “Bring Me Back

Try:

Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl

Jonathan Kellerman’s “True Detectives

Waiting for: James R. Clapper’s “Facts and Fears

Try:

Bob Woodward’s “Obama’s Wars”

Dana Priest’s “Top Secret America

Waiting for: Rachel Hollis’ “Girl Wash Your Face

Try:

Candace Cameron-Bure’s “Kind is the New Classy

Lisa Bevere’s “Without Rival”

Waiting for: Dan Abram’s “Lincoln’s Last Trial

Try:

Stephen Harrigan’s “A Friend of Mr. Lincoln

Kevin Peraino’s “Lincoln in the World

Waiting for: Steven R. Gundry’s “Plant Paradox

Try:

Michael Mosley’s “The Clever Gut Diet

Brian Kateman’s “The Reducetarian Solution

