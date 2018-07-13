We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Rebecca Makkai’s “The Great Believers”
Try:
Tim Murphy’s “Christodora”
Ivy Pochoda’s “Wonder Valley”
Waiting for: Kevin Kwan’s “Crazy Rich Asians”
Try:
Andrea Dunlop’s “She Regrets Nothing”
Meg Mitchell Moore’s “The Admissions”
Waiting for: Nell Irvin Painter’s “Old in Art School”
Try:
Elmo Baca’s “Mabel’s Santa Fe and Taos”
Jessica Harris’ “My Soul Looks Back”
Waiting for: Caroline Kepnes’ “Providence”
Try:
Erin Morgenstern’s “The Night Circus”
Kazuo Ishiguro’s “Never Let Me Go”
Waiting for: Joanna Gaines’ “Magnolia Table”
Try:
Robyn Stone’s “Add a Pinch Cookbook”
Von Diaz’ “Coconuts & Collards”