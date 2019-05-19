We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: C. J. Box’s “Wolf Pack”
Try:
Linda Howard’s “The Woman Left Behind”
Isabella Maldonado’s “Death Blow”
Waiting for: E.L. James’ “The Mister”
Try:
Jennifer L. Armentrout’s “Moonlight Seduction”
Jackie Ashenden’s “The Dangerous Billionaire”
Waiting for:
David Baldacci’s “Redemption”
Try:
Michelle McNamara’s “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”
James Patterson’s “Murder Games”
Waiting for:
G. Willow Wilson’s “The Bird King”
Try:
Jane Johnson’s “Court of Lions”
Helene Wecker’s “The Golem and the Jinni”
Waiting for:
Lysa TerKeurst’s “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way”
Try:
Christine Hassler’s “Expectation Hangover”
Ama Marston’s “Type R”