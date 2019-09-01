We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Russell Martin’s ”Beethoven’s Hair”
Try:
Jan Swafford’s ”Beethoven”
Philip Glass’s ”Words Without Music”
Waiting for: Christina Lauren’s ”The Unhoneymooners”
Try:
Alyssa Cole’s ”A Prince on Paper”
Jasmine Guillory’s ”The Proposal”
Waiting for: Adrian McKinty’s ”The Chain”
Try:
A.J. Finn’s ”The Woman in the Window”
Erica Spindler’s ”Watch Me Die”
Waiting for: Jill Ciment’s ”The Body in Question”
Try:
William Deverell’s ”Sing a Worried Song”
Reginald Rose’s ”Twelve Angry Men”
Waiting for: J. Ryan Stradal’s ”The Lager Queen of Minnesota”
Try:
Nina George’s ”The Little Paris Bookshop”
Virginia DeBerry’s ”Gotta Keep on Tryin’”