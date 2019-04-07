We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Delia Owens’ ”Where the Crawdads Sing”
Try:
Bonnie Jo Campbell’s ”Once Upon A River”
Silas House’s ”Southernmost”
Waiting for: Kate Quinn’s ”The Huntress”
Try:
Alex Grecian’s ”The Saint of Wolves and Butchers”
Edna O’Brien’s ”The Little Red Chairs”
Waiting for: Patrick Radden Keefe’s ”Say Nothing”
Try:
David Grann’s ”Killers of the Flower Moon”
Laurence Leamer’s ”The Lynching”
Waiting for: Frances Liardet’s ”We Must Be Brave”
Try:
Amanda Coplin’s ”The Orchardist”
M. L. Stedman’s ”The Light Between Oceans”
Waiting for: Stuart Woods’ ”Wild Card”
Try:
David Baldacci’s ”Memory Man”
Karin Slaughter’s ”Triptych”