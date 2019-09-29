We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Steve Cavanagh’s “Thirteen”
Try:
Phillip Margolin’s “Worthy Brown’s Daughter”
Thomas H. Cook’s “Sandrine’s Case”
Waiting for: Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments”
Try:
Christina Dalcher’s “Vox”
PD James’ “The Children of Men”
Waiting for: Olga Tokarczuk’s “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead”
Try:
Louise Erdrich’s “The Painted Drum”
Anthony Rolls’ “Family Matters”
Waiting for: Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist”
Try:
Crystal Marie Fleming’s “How to Be Less Stupid About Race”
Ruth King’s “Mindful of Race”
Waiting for: Cara Wall’s “The Dearly Beloved”
Try:
Matthew Thomas’ “We Are Not Ourselves”
Melanie Benjamin’s “The Aviator’s Wife”