We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Dave Berry’s “Lessons from Lucy”
Try:
Peter Zheutlin’s “Rescued”
Jennifer Sander’s “The Dog With The Old Soul”
Waiting for: Sally Rooney’s “Normal People”
Try:
K.A. Tucker’s “Chasing River”
Marisa De Los Santos’ “I’ll Be Your Blue Sky
Waiting for: William Li’s “Eat To Beat Disease”
Try:
Andrew Weil’s “Fast Food Good Food”
Del Sroufe’s “Forks Over Knives The Cookbook”
Waiting for: Lisa Scottoline’s “Someone Knows”
Try:
Jane Harper’s “The Dry”
Mary Kubica’s “When The Lights Go Out”
Waiting for: Chris Rush’s “The Light Years”
Try:
Nell Painter’s “Old In Art School”
Frederic Tuten’s “My Young Life”