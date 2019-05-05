We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Dave Berry’s “Lessons from Lucy

Try:

Peter Zheutlin’s “Rescued

Jennifer Sander’s “The Dog With The Old Soul

Waiting for: Sally Rooney’s “Normal People

Try:

K.A. Tucker’s “Chasing River

Marisa De Los Santos’ “I’ll Be Your Blue Sky

Waiting for: William Li’s “Eat To Beat Disease

Try:

Andrew Weil’s “Fast Food Good Food

Del Sroufe’s “Forks Over Knives The Cookbook

Waiting for: Lisa Scottoline’s “Someone Knows

Try:

Jane Harper’s “The Dry

Mary Kubica’s “When The Lights Go Out

Waiting for: Chris Rush’s “The Light Years

Try:

Nell Painter’s “Old In Art School

Frederic Tuten’s “My Young Life

