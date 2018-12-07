We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, workers at Pima County Public Library let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.

Waiting for: Michelle Obama’s “Becoming

Try: Nick Haramis’ “Courage is Contagious” or Antonia Felix’s “Michelle Obama: A Photographic Journey

Waiting for: Bill Clinton’s “The President is Missing

Try: Mike Maden’s “Drone Threat” or Brad Meltzer’s “The President’s Shadow

Waiting for: Michael Lewis’ “The Fifth Risk

Try: Robert Gates’ “A Passion for Leadership” or Yuval Levin’s “The Fractured Republic

Waiting for: Nicholas Sparks’ “Every Breath

Try: Viola Shipman’s “The Hope Chest” or Karen Kingsbury’s “To The Moon and Back

Waiting for: Danielle Steel’s “Beauchamp Hall

Try: Alyssa Cole’s “A Duke by Default” or Shana Galen’s “No Earls Allowed

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles