We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, workers at Pima County Public Library let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.
Waiting for: Michelle Obama’s “Becoming”
Try: Nick Haramis’ “Courage is Contagious” or Antonia Felix’s “Michelle Obama: A Photographic Journey”
Waiting for: Bill Clinton’s “The President is Missing”
Try: Mike Maden’s “Drone Threat” or Brad Meltzer’s “The President’s Shadow”
Waiting for: Michael Lewis’ “The Fifth Risk”
Try: Robert Gates’ “A Passion for Leadership” or Yuval Levin’s “The Fractured Republic”
Waiting for: Nicholas Sparks’ “Every Breath”
Try: Viola Shipman’s “The Hope Chest” or Karen Kingsbury’s “To The Moon and Back”
Waiting for: Danielle Steel’s “Beauchamp Hall”
Try: Alyssa Cole’s “A Duke by Default” or Shana Galen’s “No Earls Allowed”