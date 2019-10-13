We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Jen DeLuca’s ”Well Met”
Try:
Sophie Kinsella’s ”Wedding Night”
Elinor Lipman’s ”On Turpentine Lane”
Waiting for: Emma Donoghue’s ”Akin”
Try:
Muriel Barbery’s ”The Elegance of the Hedgehog”
Laila Lalami’s ”The Other Americans”
Waiting for:
Stephen King’s ”The Institute”
Try:
David Mitchell’s ”The Bone Clocks”
Joe Hill’s ”NOS4A2”
Waiting for: Malcolm Gladwell’s ”Talking To Strangers”
Try:
Brian Grazer’s ”Face to Face”
Celeste Headlee’s ”We Need to Talk”
Waiting for: Jim Mattis’ ”Call Sign Chaos”
Try:
Victor Davis Hanson’s ”The Savior Generals”
Mark Perry’s ”The Most Dangerous Man in America”