We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist.
Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Ocean Vuong’s “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous”
Try:
Justin Torres’ “We the Animals”
Nayomi Munaweera’s “What Lies Between Us”
Waiting for:
Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
Try:
Junot Diaz’s “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao”
Lauren Groff’s “Fates and Furies”
Waiting for:
Colson Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys”
Try:
Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man”
Richard Wagamese’s “Indian Horse”
Waiting for:
Kate Stewart’s “A Well-Read Woman”
Try:
Joshua Hammer’s “The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu”
Elie Wiesel’s “And the Sea Is Never Full”
Waiting for:
Jared M. Diamond’s “Upheaval”
Try:
Rebecca Solnit’s “Hope in the Dark”
Arthur Kleinman’s “What Really Matters”