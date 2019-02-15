We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret. In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.
Waiting for: James Rollins’ "The Crucible"
Try:
Ezekiel Boone’s "The Mansion"
William Young’s "The Shack"
Waiting for: Soniah Kamal’s "Unmarriageable"
Try:
Curtis Sittenfeld’s "Eligible"
Katherine Chen’s "Mary B"
Waiting for: Fiona Barton’s "The Suspect"
Try:
Mary Miley’s "The Impersonator"
Jeff Abbott’s "The Three Beths"
Waiting for: Mohsin Hamid’s "Exit West"
Try:
Stewart O’Nan’s "City of Secrets"
Lenore Gay’s "Shelter of Leaves"
Waiting for: Tim Dorsey’s "No Sunscreen for the Dead"
Try:
Rick Gavin’s "Ranchero"
Judith Flanders’ "A Cast of Vultures"