We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, the Pima County Public Library staff lets us in on some high-demand titles and suggests others to try while you wait.
Waiting for: Nora Roberts’ “Of Blood and Bone”
Try:
Nnedi Okorafor’s “Akata Witch”
Jim Butcher’s “The Aeronaut’s Windlass”
Waiting for: Janet Evanovich’s “Look Alive Twenty-Five”
Try:
Lisa Lutz’s “The Spellman Files”
Katie MacAlister’s “You Slay Me”
Waiting for: Ian Rankin’s “In A House of Lies”
Try:
Michael Connelly’s “The Black Echo”
Stuart MacBride’s “The Blood Road”
Waiting for: Mary Higgins Clark’s “You Don’t Own Me”
Try:
Lisa Gardner’s “The Neighbor”
J.A. Jance’s “Proof of Life”
Waiting for: James Patterson’s “The 18th Abduction”
Try:
Tess Gerritsen’s “Die Again”
Emily Littlejohn’s “Inherit the Bones”