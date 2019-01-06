We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, the Pima County Public Library staff lets us in on some high-demand titles and suggests others to try while you wait.

Waiting for: Nora Roberts’ “Of Blood and Bone

Try:

Nnedi Okorafor’s “Akata Witch

Jim Butcher’s “The Aeronaut’s Windlass

Waiting for: Janet Evanovich’s “Look Alive Twenty-Five

Try:

Lisa Lutz’s “The Spellman Files

Katie MacAlister’s “You Slay Me

Waiting for: Ian Rankin’s “In A House of Lies

Try:

Michael Connelly’s “The Black Echo

Stuart MacBride’s “The Blood Road

Waiting for: Mary Higgins Clark’s “You Don’t Own Me

Try:

Lisa Gardner’s “The Neighbor

J.A. Jance’s “Proof of Life

Waiting for: James Patterson’s “The 18th Abduction

Try:

Tess Gerritsen’s “Die Again

Emily Littlejohn’s “Inherit the Bones

