We’ve all had it happen. You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.
Waiting for: Rachel Monroe’s ”Savage Appetites”
Try:
Eric Brach’s “Double Lives”
Michelle McNamara’s “I’ll Be Gone In The Dark”
Waiting for: William Kent Krueger’s “This Tender Land”
Try:
Jonathan Grimwood’s “The Last Banquet”
Leif Enger’s “Virgil Wander”
Waiting for: Bassey Ikpi’s “I’m Telling The Truth But I’m Lying”
Try:
Terese Marie Mailhot’s “Heart Berries”
Jenifer Lewis’ “The Mother of Black Hollywood”
Waiting for: Jeffrey Archer’s “Nothing Ventured”
Try:
Ken Follett’s “The Modigliani Scandal”
Barbara A. Shapiro’s “The Collector’s Apprentice”
Waiting for: Danielle Steel’s “The Dark Side”
Try:
Daniel Palmer’s “Saving Meghan”
John Glatt’s “My Sweet Angel”