We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Lynne Olson’s “Madame Fourcade’s Secret War

Try:

• Brian Kilmeade’s “George Washington’s Secret Six

• Karen Abbott’s “Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy

Waiting for: Joel C. Rosenberg’s “The Persian Gamble

Try:

• Lis W. Wiehl’s “Deadly Business

• Rene Gutteridge’s “Misery Loves Company

Waiting for: Namwali Serpell’s “The Old Drift

Try:

• Cynthia Bond’s “Ruby

• Chimananda Ngozi Adichie’s “Americanah

Waiting for: Barry Holstun Lopez’s “Horizon

Try:

• Elizabeth Gilbert’s “Eat, Love, Pray

• David G. McCullough’s “The Greater Journey

Waiting for: Leif Enger’s “Virgil Wander

Try:

• Chad Harbach’s “The Art of Fielding

• Rachel Joyce’s “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

