We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Lynne Olson’s “Madame Fourcade’s Secret War”
Try:
• Brian Kilmeade’s “George Washington’s Secret Six”
• Karen Abbott’s “Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy”
Waiting for: Joel C. Rosenberg’s “The Persian Gamble”
Try:
• Lis W. Wiehl’s “Deadly Business”
• Rene Gutteridge’s “Misery Loves Company”
Waiting for: Namwali Serpell’s “The Old Drift”
Try:
• Cynthia Bond’s “Ruby”
• Chimananda Ngozi Adichie’s “Americanah”
Waiting for: Barry Holstun Lopez’s “Horizon”
Try:
• Elizabeth Gilbert’s “Eat, Love, Pray”
• David G. McCullough’s “The Greater Journey”
Waiting for: Leif Enger’s “Virgil Wander”
Try:
• Chad Harbach’s “The Art of Fielding”
• Rachel Joyce’s “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry”