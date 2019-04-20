We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: F. B. M. de Waal’s “Mama’s Last Hug

Try:

Temple Grandin’s “Animals Make Us Human

Marc Bekoff’s “The Emotional Lives of Animals

Waiting for: Albert Woodfox’s “Solitary: Unbroken by Four Decades in Solitary Confinement : My Story of Transformation and Hope

Try:

Anthony Ray Hinton’s “The Sun Does Shine

Anthony Graves’ “Infinite Hope

Waiting for: Jacqueline Winspear’s “The American Agent

Try:

Mary Miley’s “Silent Murder

Nicola Upson’s “London Rain

Waiting for: Phaedra Patrick’s “The Library of Lost and Found

Try:

Jenny Colgan’s “The Bookshop on the Corner

Paula Guran’s “Ex Libris

Waiting for: Peter Swanson’s “Before She Knew Him

Try:

Greer Hendrick’s “The Wife Between Us

Felicia Yap’s “Yesterday

