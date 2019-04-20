We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: F. B. M. de Waal’s “Mama’s Last Hug”
Try:
Temple Grandin’s “Animals Make Us Human”
Marc Bekoff’s “The Emotional Lives of Animals”
Waiting for: Albert Woodfox’s “Solitary: Unbroken by Four Decades in Solitary Confinement : My Story of Transformation and Hope”
Try:
Anthony Ray Hinton’s “The Sun Does Shine”
Anthony Graves’ “Infinite Hope”
Waiting for: Jacqueline Winspear’s “The American Agent”
Try:
Mary Miley’s “Silent Murder”
Nicola Upson’s “London Rain”
Waiting for: Phaedra Patrick’s “The Library of Lost and Found”
Try:
Jenny Colgan’s “The Bookshop on the Corner”
Paula Guran’s “Ex Libris”
Waiting for: Peter Swanson’s “Before She Knew Him”
Try:
Greer Hendrick’s “The Wife Between Us”
Felicia Yap’s “Yesterday”