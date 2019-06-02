We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Jeffrey Deaver’s ”The Never Game”
Try:
Iris Johanesen’s ”Dark Tribute”
Michael Koryta’s ”Rise the Dark”
Waiting for: Pico Iyer’s ”Autumn Light”
Try:
Paul Kalanithi’s ”When Breath Becomes Air”
Nina Riggs’ ”The Bright Hour”
Waiting for: Graham Hancock’s ”America Before”
Try:
Craig Childs’ ”Atlas of a Lost World”
Gavin Menzies’ ”Who Discovered America?”
Waiting for: Judith Viorst’s ”Nearing Ninety”
Try:
William Novak’s ”Die Laughing”
Nicole Hollander’s ”Tales of Graceful Aging From the Planet Denial”
Waiting for: Helen Hoang’s ”The Bride Test”
Try:
Graeme C. Simsion’s ”The Rosie Project”
Sonya Lalli’s ”The Matchmaker’s List”