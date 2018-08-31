We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.

Waiting for: Michael Connelly’s “Dark Sacred Night

Try:

Tana French’s “The Trespasser

S.J. Bolton’s “Now You See Me

Waiting for: Jeanine Pirro’s “Liars, Leakers, and Liberals

Try:

Ann Coulter’s “In Trump We Trust

Bill O’Reilly’s “Old School: Life in the Sane Lane

Waiting for: Jordan B. Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos

Try:

Mark Nepo’s “Seven Thousand Ways to Listen

Krista Tippett’s “Becoming Wise

Waiting for: Catherine Coulter’s “Paradox

Try:

Carla Neggers’ “Thief’s Mark

Becky Masterman’s “Rage Against the Dying

Waiting for Lee Child’s “Past Tense

Try:

Vince Flynn’s “American Assassin

Brad Taylor’s “One Rough Man

