We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Brene Brown’s “Dare to Lead”
Try:
Kim Malone Scott’s “Radical Candor”
Peter Bregmans’ “Leading with Emotional Courage”
Waiting for:
Elin Hilderbrand’s “Summer of ’69”
Try:
Jamie Brenner’s “The Forever Summer”
Viola Shipman’s “The Hope Chest”
Waiting for: Amanda Quick’s “Tightrope”
Try:
J.D. Robb’s “Connections in Death”
Robert Buettner’s “The Golden Gate”
Waiting for: Mike Maden’s “Tom Clancy’s Enemy Contact”
Try:
Brad Meltzer’s “The President’s Shadow”
Brad Taylor’s “One Rough Man”
Waiting for: Jennifer Weiner’s “Mrs. Everything”
Try:
Amy Bloom’s “Lucky Us”
Jessica Knoll’s “The Favorite Sister”