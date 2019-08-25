We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Richard Russo’s ”Chances Are”
Try:
Cormac McCarthy’s ”Cities on the Plain”
Hanya Yanagihara’s ”A Little Life”
Waiting for: Rachel Linden’s ”Enlightenment of Bees”
Try:
Richard Paul Evan’s ”The Road to Grace”
Andy Andrew’s ”Travelers Gift”
Waiting for: Riley Sager’s ”Lock Every Door”
Try:
Lisa Unger’s ”In the Blood”
Jonathan Kellerman’s ”Mystery”
Waiting for: M.T. Edvardsson’s ”A Nearly Normal Family”
Try:
Tana French’s ”Faithful Place”
Mary Kubica’s ”The Good Girl”
Waiting for: Jack Fairweather’s ”The Volunteer”
Try:
Thomas Harding’s ”Hanns and Rudolf”
Elie Wiesel’s ”Night”