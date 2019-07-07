We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Erica Ferencik’s ”Into the Jungle”
Try:
Ann Patchett’s ”State of Wonder”
Margot Berwin’s ”Hot House Flower and the Nine Plants of Desire”
Waiting for: Lesley Kara’s ”The Rumor”
Try:
Caz Frear’s ”Sweet Little Lies”
Cate Holahan’s ”Lies She Told”
Waiting for: Kate Mulgrew’s ”How to Forget”
Try:
Roz Chast’s ”Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?”
Plum Johnson’s ”They Left Us Everything”
Waiting for: Dewey Lambdin’s ”Much Ado about Lewrie”
Try:
John Pielmeier’s ”Hook’s Tale”
James L. Nelson’s ”The French Prize”
Waiting for: Karen Kilgariff’s ”Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered”
Try:
Amy Morin’s ”13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don’t Do”
Miki Agrawal’s ”Disrupt-Her”