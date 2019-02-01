We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Casey Gerald’s “There Will Be No Miracles Here”
Try:
Zachary R. Wood’s “Uncensored”
Malcolm Gladwell’s “David and Goliath”
Waiting for: Sigrid Nunez’s “The Friend”
Try:
John Banville’s “The Sea”
Carolyn Parkhurst’s “The Dogs of Babel”
Waiting for: Andrew Roberts’s “Churchill”
Try:
Robert K. Massie’s “Catherine the Great”
Rebecca Skloot’s “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”
Waiting for: Joanna Gaines’ “Homebody”
Try:
Sandra Espinet’s “Barefoot Luxury”
Moorea Seal’s “Make Yourself at Home”
Waiting for: James Patterson’s “Target: Alex Cross”
Try:
Michael Palmer’s “The First Family”
Ben H. Winters’ “Underground Airlines”