We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Casey Gerald’s “There Will Be No Miracles Here

Try:

Zachary R. Wood’s “Uncensored

Malcolm Gladwell’s “David and Goliath

Waiting for: Sigrid Nunez’s “The Friend

Try:

John Banville’s “The Sea

Carolyn Parkhurst’s “The Dogs of Babel

Waiting for: Andrew Roberts’s “Churchill

Try:

Robert K. Massie’s “Catherine the Great

Rebecca Skloot’s “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Waiting for: Joanna Gaines’ “Homebody

Try:

Sandra Espinet’s “Barefoot Luxury

Moorea Seal’s “Make Yourself at Home

Waiting for: James Patterson’s “Target: Alex Cross

Try:

Michael Palmer’s “The First Family

Ben H. Winters’ “Underground Airlines

