We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Steven M. Gillon’s ”America’s Reluctant Prince”
Try:
Christopher P. Andersen’s ”The Good Son”
Jenna Bush Hager’s ”Sisters First”
Waiting for: Tembi Locke’s ”From Scratch”
Try:
Elizabeth Gilbert’s ”Eat, Love, Pray”
Becky Aikman’s ”Saturday Night Widows”
Waiting for: Tom Cotton’s ”Sacred Duty”
Try:
Mary Tillman’s ”Boots on the Ground by Dusk”
Robert Asahina’s ”Just Americans”
Waiting for:
Jean Kwok’s ”Searching for Sylvie Lee”
Try:
Cristina Henríquez’s ”The Book of Unknown Americans”
Celeste Ng’s ”Everything I Never Told You”
Waiting for: Josh Levin’s ”The Queen”
Try:
T.D. Thornton’s ”My Adventures with Your Money”
Laurie Sandell’s ”Truth and Consequences”