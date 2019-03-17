We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Lisa Gardener’s “Never Tell”
Try:
Amanda Kyle William’s “Don’t Talk to Strangers”
John Sandford’s “Twisted Prey”
Waiting for: James Grippando’s “The Girl in the Glass Box”
Try:
Robert Crais’ “Taken”
Tricia Fields’ “Midnight Crossing”
Waiting for: Cliff Sim’s “Team of Vipers”
Try:
Omarosa’s “Unhinged”
Chris Whipple’s “The Gatekeepers”
Waiting for: Sophie Kinsella’s “I Owe You One”
Try:
Jill Shalvis’ “Playing for Keeps”
Ella Griffin’s “The Flower Arrangement”
Waiting for: Don Winslow’s “The Border”
Try:
Mark Greaney’s “Ballistic”
Philip Caputo’s “Some Rise By Sin”