We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Lisa Gardener’s “Never Tell

Try:

Amanda Kyle William’s “Don’t Talk to Strangers

John Sandford’s “Twisted Prey

Waiting for: James Grippando’s “The Girl in the Glass Box

Try:

Robert Crais’ “Taken

Tricia Fields’ “Midnight Crossing

Waiting for: Cliff Sim’s “Team of Vipers

Try:

Omarosa’s “Unhinged

Chris Whipple’s “The Gatekeepers

Waiting for: Sophie Kinsella’s “I Owe You One

Try:

Jill Shalvis’ “Playing for Keeps

Ella Griffin’s “The Flower Arrangement

Waiting for: Don Winslow’s “The Border

Try:

Mark Greaney’s “Ballistic

Philip Caputo’s “Some Rise By Sin

