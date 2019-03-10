We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Peter Robinson’s ”Careless Love”
Try:
Ausma Zehanat Khan’s ”The Unquiet Dead”
David John Mark’s ”The Dark Winter”
Waiting for: Ann Hood’s ”Kitchen Yarns”
Try:
Ruth Reichl’s ”My Kitchen Year”
Gabrielle Hamilton’s ”Blood, Bones, and Butter”
Waiting for: James Grippando’s ”The Girl in the Glass Box”
Try:
Walter Walker’s ”Crime of Privilege”
John Moore’s ”Undocumented”
Waiting for: Mary Oliver’s ”Devotions”
Try:
Naomi Shihab Nye’s ”19 Varieties of Gazelle”
Rainer Maria Rilke’s ”The Poet’s Guide to Life”
Waiting for: Gary Sinise’s ”Grateful American”
Try:
Michael J. Fox’s ”Always Looking Up”
Danielle Steel’s ”A Gift of Hope”