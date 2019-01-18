We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Jacqueline Winspear’s “The American Agent

Try:

Anna Lee Huber’s “This Side of Murder

Marjorie Eccles’s “A Dangerous Deceit

Waiting for: Brad Meltzer’s “The First Conspiracy- The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington

Try:

Brian Kilmeade’s “George Washington’s Secret Six

Ronald L Feinman’s “Assassinations, Threats, and the American Presidency

Waiting for: Patricia Brigg’s “Storm Cursed

Try:

Robyn Bennis’s “The Guns Above

Sarah J Maas’s “A Court of Thorns and Roses

Waiting for: Anne Hillerman’s “The Tale Teller

Try:

Tim Tingle’s “House of Purple Cedar

William Kent Krueger’s “Desolation Mountain

Waiting for: Dani Shapiro’s “Inheritance- A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love

Try:

Raquel Cepeda’s “Bird of Paradise- How I Became Latina

Alex Wagner’s “Futureface- A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags