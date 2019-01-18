We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Jacqueline Winspear’s “The American Agent”
Try:
Anna Lee Huber’s “This Side of Murder”
Marjorie Eccles’s “A Dangerous Deceit”
Waiting for: Brad Meltzer’s “The First Conspiracy- The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington”
Try:
Brian Kilmeade’s “George Washington’s Secret Six”
Ronald L Feinman’s “Assassinations, Threats, and the American Presidency”
Waiting for: Patricia Brigg’s “Storm Cursed”
Try:
Robyn Bennis’s “The Guns Above”
Sarah J Maas’s “A Court of Thorns and Roses”
Waiting for: Anne Hillerman’s “The Tale Teller”
Try:
Tim Tingle’s “House of Purple Cedar”
William Kent Krueger’s “Desolation Mountain”
Waiting for: Dani Shapiro’s “Inheritance- A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love”
Try:
Raquel Cepeda’s “Bird of Paradise- How I Became Latina”