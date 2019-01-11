We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Stephen McCauley’s "My Ex-Life"
Try:
Katherine Heiny’s "Standard Deviation"
Gonzalo Torné de la Guardia’s "Divorce Is in the Air"
Waiting for: Robin Cook’s "Pandemic"
Try:
Julia Whicker’s "Wonderblood"
Michael Crichton’s "The Andromeda Strain"
Waiting for: Lane Moore’s "How to Be Alone"
Try:
Trevor Noah’s "Born a Crime"
Sarah Silverman’s "The Bedwetter"
Waiting for: Jen Sincero’s "You Are a Badass Every Day"
Try:
Kate White’s "The Gutsy Girl Handbook"
Jonathan Acuff’s "Finish"
Waiting for: Val McDermid’s "Broken Ground"
Try:
Ellison Cooper’s "Caged"
Christi Daugherty’s "The Echo Killing"