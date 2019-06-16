We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Sonia Purnell’s “A Woman of No Importance”
Try:
Pam Jenoff’s “The Lost Girls of Paris”
Jason Fagone’s “The Woman Who Smashed Codes”
Waiting for: Dean R. Koontz’s “The Night Window”
Try:
Matthew De Abaitua’s “The Red Men”
Catherine Coulter’s “The Last Second”
Waiting for: Robin J. DiAngelo’s “White Fragility”
Try:
Carol Anderson’s “White Rage”
Charles A. Murray’s “Coming Apart”
Waiting for: Melinda Gates’ “The Moment of Lift”
Try:
Anita Hill’s “Reimagining Equality”
Claudia Chan’s “This is How We Rise”
Waiting for: Elizabeth Gilbert’s “City of Girls”
Try:
Adriana Trigiani’s “All the Stars in the Heavens”
Marius Gabriel’s “The Parisians”