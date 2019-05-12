We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Alexander McCall Smith’s “The Department of Sensitive Crimes”
Try:
Fannie Flagg’s “The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion”
Donna Andrews’ “The Good, the Bad, and the Emus”
Waiting for: Oprah Winfrey’s “The Path Made Clear”
Try:
Erika Hayasaki’s “The Death Class”
Maria Shriver’s “Just Who Will You Be?”
Waiting for: Sally Hepworth’s “The Mother-in-Law”
Try:
Emily Elgar’s “If You Knew Her”
Lisa Scottoline’s “Come Home”
Waiting for: Susan Page’s “The Matriarch”
Try:
Clint Hill’s “Mrs. Kennedy and Me”
Blanche Wiesen Cook’s “Eleanor Roosevelt”
Waiting for: John Sandford’s “Neon Prey”
Try:
James Grippando’s “Cane and Abe”
Sophie Hannah’s “The Next To Die”