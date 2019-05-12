We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Alexander McCall Smith’s “The Department of Sensitive Crimes

Try:

Fannie Flagg’s “The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion

Donna Andrews’ “The Good, the Bad, and the Emus

Waiting for: Oprah Winfrey’s “The Path Made Clear

Try:

Erika Hayasaki’s “The Death Class

Maria Shriver’s “Just Who Will You Be?

Waiting for: Sally Hepworth’s “The Mother-in-Law

Try:

Emily Elgar’s “If You Knew Her

Lisa Scottoline’s “Come Home

Waiting for: Susan Page’s “The Matriarch

Try:

Clint Hill’s “Mrs. Kennedy and Me

Blanche Wiesen Cook’s “Eleanor Roosevelt

Waiting for: John Sandford’s “Neon Prey

Try:

James Grippando’s “Cane and Abe

Sophie Hannah’s “The Next To Die

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles