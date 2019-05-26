We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Lauren Wilkinsen’s “American Spy”
Try:
M. O. Walsh’s “My Sunshine Away”
Ha Jin’s “The Crazed”
Waiting for: Evan Thomas’ “First: Sandra Day O’Connor, An American Life”
Try:
Jane Sherron De Hart’s “Ruth Bader Ginsburg”
Sonia Sotomayor’s “My Beloved World”
Waiting for: Cathy Guisewite’s “Fifty Things that Aren’t my Fault”
Try:
David Sedaris’ “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim”
Nora Ephron’s “I Feel Bad About My Neck”
Waiting for: Robert D Matzen’s “Dutch Girl”
Try:
Richard Rhodes’ “Hedy’s Folly”
Michael Munn’s “Jimmy Stewart”
Waiting for: Ruth Reichl’s “Save Me the Plums”
Try:
Julia Child’s “My Life in France”
Raymond A. Sokolov’s “Steal the Menu”