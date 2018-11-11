We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: William J. Cunningham’s “Fashion Climbing”
Try:
Detmar Blow’s “Blow by Blow: The Story of Isabella Blow”
Emily Spivack’s “Worn in New York: 68 Sartorial Memoirs of the City”
Waiting for: Tana French’s “The Witch Elm”
Try:
Joakim Zander’s “The Swimmer”
Samuel Park’s “The Caregiver”
Waiting for: Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s “Friday Black”
Try:
Percival Everett’s “Damned If I Do”
Hari Kunzru’s “White Tears”
Waiting for: America’s Test Kitchen’s “Cook’s Illustrated All Time Best Dinners for Two”
Try:
Julie Wampler’s “Dinner for Two: Easy and Innovative Recipes for One, Two, or A Few”
Christina Lane’s “Sweet and Simple: Dessert for Two”
Waiting for: Mitch Albom’s “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven”
Try:
Jon Cohen’s “Harry’s Trees”
Andrew Sean Greer’s “The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells”