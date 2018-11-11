We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: William J. Cunningham’s “Fashion Climbing

Try:

Detmar Blow’s “Blow by Blow: The Story of Isabella Blow

Emily Spivack’s “Worn in New York: 68 Sartorial Memoirs of the City

Waiting for: Tana French’s “The Witch Elm

Try:

Joakim Zander’s “The Swimmer

Samuel Park’s “The Caregiver

Waiting for: Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s “Friday Black

Try:

Percival Everett’s “Damned If I Do

Hari Kunzru’s “White Tears

Waiting for: America’s Test Kitchen’s “Cook’s Illustrated All Time Best Dinners for Two

Try:

Julie Wampler’s “Dinner for Two: Easy and Innovative Recipes for One, Two, or A Few

Christina Lane’s “Sweet and Simple: Dessert for Two

Waiting for: Mitch Albom’s “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven

Try:

Jon Cohen’s “Harry’s Trees

Andrew Sean Greer’s “The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells

