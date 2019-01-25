We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Josh Malerman’s Bird Box

Try:

Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale

Maria Headley’s The Mere Wife

Waiting for: Julia Kelly’s The Light Over London

Try:

Chris Cleave’s Everyone Brave is Forgiven

Susan Meissner’s Secrets of a Charmed Life

Waiting for: Rose George’s Nine Pints

Try:

Mary Roach’s Gulp

Steve Parker’s Medicine: The Definitive Illustrated History

Waiting for: Barbara Delinsky’s Fulfillment

Try:

Alisha Rai’s Hate to Want You

Barbara Delinsky’s Blueprints

Waiting for: Lyndsay Faye’s The Paragon Hotel

Try:

Beatriz Williams’ The Wicked City

Jami Attenberg’s Saint Mazie

