We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Josh Malerman’s Bird Box
Try:
Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale
Maria Headley’s The Mere Wife
Waiting for: Julia Kelly’s The Light Over London
Try:
Chris Cleave’s Everyone Brave is Forgiven
Susan Meissner’s Secrets of a Charmed Life
Waiting for: Rose George’s Nine Pints
Try:
Mary Roach’s Gulp
Steve Parker’s Medicine: The Definitive Illustrated History
Waiting for: Barbara Delinsky’s Fulfillment
Try:
Alisha Rai’s Hate to Want You
Barbara Delinsky’s Blueprints
Waiting for: Lyndsay Faye’s The Paragon Hotel
Try:
Beatriz Williams’ The Wicked City
Jami Attenberg’s Saint Mazie