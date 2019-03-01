We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Alex Michaelides’ “The Silent Patient”
Try:
S.J. Watson’s “Before I Go To Sleep”
Rosamund Lupton’s “Sister”
Waiting for: Mary Pipher’s “Women Rowing North”
Try:
Alan Castel’s “Better With Age”
Mireille Guiliano’s “French Women Don’t Get Facelifts”
Waiting for: Robyn Carr’s “The Best of Us”
Try:
Jane Green’s “Falling”
Debbie Macomber’s “Starting Now”
Waiting for: Joann Chaney’s “As Long As We Both Shall Live”
Try:
Alice LaPlante’s “A Circle of Wives”
Brandilyn Collins’ “Plummet”
Waiting for: Sejal Badani’s “Storyteller’s Secret”
Try:
Kamala Nair’s “The Girl In The Garden”
Fatima Mirza’s “A Place For Us”