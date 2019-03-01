We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Alex Michaelides’ “The Silent Patient

Try:

S.J. Watson’s “Before I Go To Sleep

Rosamund Lupton’s “Sister

Waiting for: Mary Pipher’s “Women Rowing North

Try:

Alan Castel’s “Better With Age

Mireille Guiliano’s “French Women Don’t Get Facelifts

Waiting for: Robyn Carr’s “The Best of Us

Try:

Jane Green’s “Falling

Debbie Macomber’s “Starting Now

Waiting for: Joann Chaney’s “As Long As We Both Shall Live

Try:

Alice LaPlante’s “A Circle of Wives

Brandilyn Collins’ “Plummet

Waiting for: Sejal Badani’s “Storyteller’s Secret

Try:

Kamala Nair’s “The Girl In The Garden

Fatima Mirza’s “A Place For Us

