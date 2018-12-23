We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Patti Callahan Henry’s “Becoming Mrs. Lewis”
Try:
Jo Baker’s “Longbourne”
Alyson Richman’s “The Lost Wife”
Waiting for: Alexander McCall Smith’s “The Colors of all the Cattle”
Try:
Keigo Higashino’s “Malice”
Alexander McCall Smith’s “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency”
Waiting for: John Boyne’s “A Ladder to the Sky”
Try:
Paul Auster’s “Invisible”
Phil Klay’s “Redeployment”
Waiting for: Yotam Ottolenghi’s “Simple”
Try:
Ina Garten’s “Make It Ahead”
Sabrina Ghayour’s “Perisiana”
Waiting for: Elaine H. Pagels’ “Why Religion”
Try:
Harold Kushner’s “Book of Job”
Dr. Timothy Johnson’s “Finding God in the Questions”