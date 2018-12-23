We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Patti Callahan Henry’s “Becoming Mrs. Lewis

Try:

Jo Baker’s “Longbourne

Alyson Richman’s “The Lost Wife

Waiting for: Alexander McCall Smith’s “The Colors of all the Cattle

Try:

Keigo Higashino’s “Malice

Alexander McCall Smith’s “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency

Waiting for: John Boyne’s “A Ladder to the Sky

Try:

Paul Auster’s “Invisible

Phil Klay’s “Redeployment

Waiting for: Yotam Ottolenghi’s “Simple

Try:

Ina Garten’s “Make It Ahead

Sabrina Ghayour’s “Perisiana

Waiting for: Elaine H. Pagels’ “Why Religion

Try:

Harold Kushner’s “Book of Job

Dr. Timothy Johnson’s “Finding God in the Questions

