We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Taylor Jenkins Reid’s ”Daisy Jones & the Six”
Try:
Kim Gordon’s ”Girl in a Band”
Nick Hornby’s ”Juliet, Naked”
Waiting for: Tara Conklin’s ”The Last Romantics”
Try:
Stephanie Kallos’ ”Language Arts”
Elizabeth Strout’s ”Anything is Possible”
Waiting for: Vicky Ward’s ”Kushner, Inc.”
Try:
Christopher Hayes’ ”Twilight of the Elites”
Jeffrey G. Madrick’s ”Age of Greed”
Waiting for: Steve Berry’s ”The Malta Exchange”
Try:
Robert Harris’ ”Conclave”
Dan Brown’s ”Angels and Demons”
Waiting for: David Wallace-Wells’ ”The Uninhabitable Earth”
Try:
Thomas L. Friedman’s ”Thank You for Being Late”
Mary Robinson’s ”Climate Justice”