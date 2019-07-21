We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Andre Iguodala’s ”The Sixth Man”
Try:
Jack McCallum’s ”Golden Days”
Elgin Baylor’s ”Hang Time”
Waiting for: Lauren Mechling’s ”How Could She”
Try:
Emily Gould’s ”Friendship”
Rebecca Harrington’s ”Sociable”
Waiting for: Jennifer L. Eberhardt’s ”Biased”
Try:
Kevin Simler’s ”The Elephant in the Brain”
Steven Dayan’s ”Subliminally Exposed”
Waiting for:
Claire Lombardo’s ”The Most Fun We Ever Had”
Try:
Jamie Brenner’s ”The Forever Summer”
Susan Mallery’s ”California Girls”
Waiting for: Neil Gaiman’s ”Good Omens”
Try:
Peter Heller’s ”The Dog Stars”
Terry Pratchett’s ”Wintersmith”