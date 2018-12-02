We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library workers let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.
Waiting for: John Grisham’s “The Reckoning”
Try:
Wiley Cash’s “A Land More Kind Than Home”
Roger Jon Ellory’s “Candlemoth”
Waiting for: Markus Zusak’s “Bridge of Clay”
Try:
Melina Marchetta’s “Tell the Truth, Shame the Devil”
Paul Fleischman’s “Whirligig”
Waiting for: Susan Orlean’s “The Library Book”
Try:
John Berendt’s “The City of Falling Angels”
Simon Houpt’s “Museum of the Missing”
Waiting for: Jill Lepore’s “These Truths”
Try:
Henry Louis Gates’s “Life Upon These Shores”
Howard Zinn’s “A People’s History of the United States”
Waiting for: Shirley Jackson’s “The Haunting of Hill House”
Try:
Mark Z. Danielewski’s “House of Leaves”
John Boyne’s “This House is Haunted”