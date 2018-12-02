We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library workers let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.

Waiting for: John Grisham’s “The Reckoning

Try:

Wiley Cash’s “A Land More Kind Than Home

Roger Jon Ellory’s “Candlemoth

Waiting for: Markus Zusak’s “Bridge of Clay

Try:

Melina Marchetta’s “Tell the Truth, Shame the Devil

Paul Fleischman’s “Whirligig

Waiting for: Susan Orlean’s “The Library Book

Try:

John Berendt’s “The City of Falling Angels

Simon Houpt’s “Museum of the Missing

Waiting for: Jill Lepore’s “These Truths

Try:

Henry Louis Gates’s “Life Upon These Shores

Howard Zinn’s “A People’s History of the United States

Waiting for: Shirley Jackson’s “The Haunting of Hill House

Try:

Mark Z. Danielewski’s “House of Leaves

John Boyne’s “This House is Haunted

