We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Elliot Ackerman’s “Waiting for Eden

Try:

Emma Hooper’s “Etta and Otto and Russell and James

David Whitehouse’s “Mobile Library

Waiting for: Esi Edugyan’s “Washington Black

Try:

Susanna Clarke’s “Jonathon Strange and Mr. Norrell

Alice Hoffman’s “Marriage of Opposites

Waiting for: Reese Witherspoon’s “Whiskey in a Teacup

Try:

Kate Mulgrew’s “Born with Teeth

Anjelica Huston’s “A Story Lately Told”

Waiting for: Elin Hilderbrand’s “Winter in Paradise

Try:

Nancy Thayer’s “Guest Cottage

Beth Hoffman’s “Looking for me

Waiting for: Daniel Mason’s “Winter Soldier

Try:

Jojo Moyes’ “Girl You Left Behind

Ron Rash’s “The Cove

