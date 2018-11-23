We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Elliot Ackerman’s “Waiting for Eden”
Try:
Emma Hooper’s “Etta and Otto and Russell and James”
David Whitehouse’s “Mobile Library”
Waiting for: Esi Edugyan’s “Washington Black”
Try:
Susanna Clarke’s “Jonathon Strange and Mr. Norrell”
Alice Hoffman’s “Marriage of Opposites”
Waiting for: Reese Witherspoon’s “Whiskey in a Teacup”
Try:
Kate Mulgrew’s “Born with Teeth”
Anjelica Huston’s “A Story Lately Told”
Waiting for: Elin Hilderbrand’s “Winter in Paradise”
Try:
Nancy Thayer’s “Guest Cottage”
Beth Hoffman’s “Looking for me”
Waiting for: Daniel Mason’s “Winter Soldier”
Try:
Jojo Moyes’ “Girl You Left Behind”
Ron Rash’s “The Cove”