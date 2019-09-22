We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Tea Obreht’s ”Inland”
Try:
Brian Hart’s ”The Bully of Order”
Laila Lalami’s ”The Moor’s Account”
Waiting for: Sister Helen Prejean’s ”River of Fire”
Try:
Billy Graham’s ”The Reason for my Hope”
Nicholas D. Kristof’s ”A Path Appears”
Waiting for: Becky Masterman’s ”We Were Once Killers”
Try:
Gillian Flynn’s ”Dark Places”
Scott Turow’s ”Identical”
Waiting for: Sarah M. Broom’s ”The Yellow House”
Try:
Jesmyn Ward’s ”Men We Reaped”
Ayana Mathis’ ”The Twelve Tribes of Hattie”
Waiting for: Nicole Dennis-Benn’s ”Patsy”
Try:
Jhumpa Lahiri’s ”The Namesake”
Zadie Smith’s ”White Teeth”