We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, the Pima County Public Library staff lets us in on some high-demand titles and suggests others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: David Baldacci’s “One Good Deed

Try:

Lee Child’s “Worth Dying For

Sean Carswell’s “Dead Extra

Waiting for: Catherine Coulter’s “Labyrinth

Try:

Kay Hooper’s “Stealing Shadows

Linda Castillo’s “A Gathering of Secrets

Waiting for: Jean Carroll’s “What Do We Need Men For?

Try:

Cindy Chupack’s “The Longest Date

Hilary Winston’s “My Boyfriend Wrote A Book About Me

Waiting for: Bruce Holsinger’s “The Gifted School

Try: Matthew Weiner’s “Heather, The Totality

Jonathan Dee’s “The Privileges

Waiting for: Chuck Wendig’s “Wanderers

Try:

Octavia Butler’s “Parable of the Sower

Peng Shepherd’s “The Book of M

