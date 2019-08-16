We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, the Pima County Public Library staff lets us in on some high-demand titles and suggests others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: David Baldacci’s “One Good Deed”
Try:
Lee Child’s “Worth Dying For”
Sean Carswell’s “Dead Extra”
Waiting for: Catherine Coulter’s “Labyrinth”
Try:
Kay Hooper’s “Stealing Shadows”
Linda Castillo’s “A Gathering of Secrets”
Waiting for: Jean Carroll’s “What Do We Need Men For?”
Try:
Cindy Chupack’s “The Longest Date”
Hilary Winston’s “My Boyfriend Wrote A Book About Me”
Waiting for: Bruce Holsinger’s “The Gifted School”
Try: Matthew Weiner’s “Heather, The Totality”
Jonathan Dee’s “The Privileges”
Waiting for: Chuck Wendig’s “Wanderers”
Try:
Octavia Butler’s “Parable of the Sower”
Peng Shepherd’s “The Book of M”