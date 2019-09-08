We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Robert Crais’ ”A Dangerous Man”
Try:
Robert Crais’ ”The Promise”
Robert Galbraith’s ”Career of Evil”
Waiting for: Etaf Rum’s ”A Woman is No Man”
Try:
Jhumpa Lahiri’s ”The Namesake”
Michael Donkor’s ”Housegirl”
Waiting for: Candice Carty-Williams’ ”Queenie”
Try:
Issa Rae’s ”The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl”
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s ”Americanah”
Waiting for: Jasmine Guillory’s ”The Wedding Party”
Try:
Rebekah Weatherspoon’s ”Rafe: A Buff Male Nanny”
Alyssa Cole’s ”A Duke by Default”
Waiting for: Stephen Hunter’s ”Game of Snipers”
Try:
Nicholas Irving’s ”Reaper”
Lee Child’s ”Killing Floor”