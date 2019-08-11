We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Jack Carr’s ”True Believer”
Try:
Don Mann’s ”Hunt The Fox”
David Hagberg’s ”Retribution”
Waiting for: Mary Beth Keane’s ”Ask Again Yes”
Try:
Mira T. Lee’s ”Everything Here is Beautiful”
Lee Woodruff’s ”Those We Love Most”
Waiting for: Jennifer Estep’s ”Protect The Prince”
Try:
Sherrilyn Kenyon’s ”Born of Defiance”
Sandra Gulland’s ”The Shadow Queen”
Waiting for: Laura Lippman’s ”Lady In The Lake”
Try:
Jane Haseldine’s ”You Fit The Pattern”
Fiona Barton’s ”The Child”
Waiting for: Cecilia Watson’s ”Semicolon: The Past, Present, and Future of A Misunderstood Mark”
Try:
Mary Norris’ ”Between You And Me”
Patricia T. O’Conner’s ”Woe Is I”