We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, the Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggests others to try while you wait.

Waiting for: Oyinkan Braithwaite’s “My Sister, the Serial Killer

Try:

Claire Kilroy’s “The Devil I Know

Aravind Adiga’s “The White Tiger

Waiting for: Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrow’s “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

Try:

Jessica Brockmole’s “Letters from Skye

Martin Fletcher’s “Jacob’s Oath

Waiting for: Liane Moriarty’s “Nine Perfect Strangers

Try:

Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None

Jill McCorkle’s “Life After Life

Waiting for: David Baldacci’s “Long Road to Mercy

Try:

Jonathan Kellerman’s “The Murderer’s Daughter

Caite Dolan-Leach’s “Dead Letters

Waiting for: Greg Lukianoff’s “The Coddling of the American Mind

Try:

Amy Chua’s “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother

Sally Koslow’s “Slouching Toward Adulthood

