We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, the Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggests others to try while you wait.
Waiting for: Oyinkan Braithwaite’s “My Sister, the Serial Killer”
Try:
Claire Kilroy’s “The Devil I Know”
Aravind Adiga’s “The White Tiger”
Waiting for: Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrow’s “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society”
Try:
Jessica Brockmole’s “Letters from Skye”
Martin Fletcher’s “Jacob’s Oath”
Waiting for: Liane Moriarty’s “Nine Perfect Strangers”
Try:
Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None”
Jill McCorkle’s “Life After Life”
Waiting for: David Baldacci’s “Long Road to Mercy”
Try:
Jonathan Kellerman’s “The Murderer’s Daughter”
Caite Dolan-Leach’s “Dead Letters”
Waiting for: Greg Lukianoff’s “The Coddling of the American Mind”
Try:
Amy Chua’s “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother”
Sally Koslow’s “Slouching Toward Adulthood”