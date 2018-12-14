You hear about a book and go to your local library to find dozens of people are on the waitlist. In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff suggests other books to read while you wait.
Waiting for: Jane Yolen’s “Finding Baba Yaga”
Try:
David Elliott’s “Bull”
Sanjay Patel’s “Ramayana”
Waiting for: Eugenia Kim’s “The Kinship of Secrets”
Try:
Lucinda Riley’s “The Pearl Sister”
Mary Lynn Bracht’s “White Chrysanthemum”
Waiting for: Brandon Sanderson’s “Skyward”
Try:
Richard Yancey’s “The 5th Wave”
D.J. MacHale’s “SYLO”
Waiting for: Idra Novey’s “Those Who Knew”
Try:
Basmah Abdel Aziz’s “The Queue”
John Sandford’s “Twisted Prey”
Waiting for: Stephen Hawking’s “Brief Answers to Big Questions”
Try:
Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry”
Randall Munroe’s “Thing Explainer”