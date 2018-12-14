You hear about a book and go to your local library to find dozens of people are on the waitlist. In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff suggests other books to read while you wait.

Waiting for: Jane Yolen’s “Finding Baba Yaga

Try:

David Elliott’s “Bull

Sanjay Patel’s “Ramayana

Waiting for: Eugenia Kim’s “The Kinship of Secrets

Try:

Lucinda Riley’s “The Pearl Sister

Mary Lynn Bracht’s “White Chrysanthemum

Waiting for: Brandon Sanderson’s “Skyward

Try:

Richard Yancey’s “The 5th Wave

D.J. MacHale’s “SYLO

Waiting for: Idra Novey’s “Those Who Knew

Try:

Basmah Abdel Aziz’s “The Queue

John Sandford’s “Twisted Prey

Waiting for: Stephen Hawking’s “Brief Answers to Big Questions

Try:

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

Randall Munroe’s “Thing Explainer

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags