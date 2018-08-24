We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staffers let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.
Waiting for: Gillian Flynn’s “Sharp Objects”
Try: Paula Hawkins’ “Into the Water” or Krysten Ritter’s “Bonfire”
Waiting for: Beth Macy’s “Dopesick”
Try: Barry Meier’s “Pain Killer” or Rachel Harper’s “This Side of Providence”
Waiting for: Deborah Levy’s “The Cost of Living”
Try: Morgan Jerkins’ “This Will Be My Undoing” or Ann Patchett’s “This is the Story of a Happy Marriage”
Waiting for: R.O. Kwon’s “The Incendiaries”
Try: Karan Mahajan’s “The Association of Small Bombs” or J. G. Ballard’s “Millennium People”
Waiting for: Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ “Fruit of the Drunken Tree”
Try: Sue Monk Kidd’s “The Secret Life of Bees” or Barbara Kingsolver’s “The Bean Trees”