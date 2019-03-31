We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: David Wallace-Wells’ “The Uninhabitable Earth

Try:

Michael Bloomberg’s “Climate of Hope

Joel Berger’s “Extreme Conservation

Waiting for: David Edward McCraw’s “Truth In Our Times

Try:

Floyd Abrams’ “The Soul Of The First Amendment

Sharyl Attkisson’s “Stonewalled

Waiting for: Mark Greaney’s “Mission Critical

Try:

Kyle Mill’s “Red War

Alex Berenson’s “The Deceivers

Waiting for: Yangsze Choo’s “The Night Tiger

Try:

Luis Alberto Urrea’s “The Hummingbird’s Daughter

Kate Mosse’s “The Winter Ghosts

Waiting for: Akiko Busch’s “How to Disappear

Try:

Tim Wu’s “The Attention Merchants

John J. Kaag’s “Hiking With Nietzsche

