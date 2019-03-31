We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: David Wallace-Wells’ “The Uninhabitable Earth”
Try:
Michael Bloomberg’s “Climate of Hope”
Joel Berger’s “Extreme Conservation”
Waiting for: David Edward McCraw’s “Truth In Our Times”
Try:
Floyd Abrams’ “The Soul Of The First Amendment”
Sharyl Attkisson’s “Stonewalled”
Waiting for: Mark Greaney’s “Mission Critical”
Try:
Kyle Mill’s “Red War”
Alex Berenson’s “The Deceivers”
Waiting for: Yangsze Choo’s “The Night Tiger”
Try:
Luis Alberto Urrea’s “The Hummingbird’s Daughter”
Kate Mosse’s “The Winter Ghosts”
Waiting for: Akiko Busch’s “How to Disappear”
Try:
Tim Wu’s “The Attention Merchants”
John J. Kaag’s “Hiking With Nietzsche”