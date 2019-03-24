We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Alan Brennert’s ”Daughter of Moloka’i”
Try:
Alice Hoffman’s ”Marriage of Opposites”
Diane Gabaldon’s ”Written on my own Heart’s Blood”
Waiting for: Jennifer Robson’s ”The Gown”
Try:
Jeffrey Archer’s ”Best Kept Secret”
Liz Trenow’s ”Forgotten Seamstress”
Waiting for: Kiese Laymon’s ”Heavy”
Try:
Lionel Shriver’s ”Big Brother”
Jesmyn Ward’s ”Men We Reaped”
Waiting for: Lisa See’s ”Island of Sea Woman”
Try:
Arthur Golden’s ”Memoirs of a Geisha”
Pauline Chen’s ”The Red Chamber”
Waiting for: Julie Yip-Williams’ ”Unwinding of the Miracle”
Try:
Nina Riggs’ ”Bright Hour”
Kris Carr’s ”Sexy Crazy Cancer Survivor”