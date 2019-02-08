We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Tami Hoag’s "The Boy"
Try:
Lisa Scottoline's "After Anna"
Karin Slaughter’s "The Good Daughter"
Waiting for: Mitch Albom’s "The Next Person You Meet In Heaven"
Try:
Randy Pausch's "The Last Lecture"
Various contributors "This I Believe"
Waiting for: William Kent Krueger's "Desolation Mountain"
Try:
Craig Johnson's "The Cold Dish"
George Pelecano’s "The Man Who Came Uptown"
Waiting for: Mike D.’s "Beastie Boys Book"
Try:
DMC’s "Ten Ways Not To Commit Suicide"
Gerrick Kennedy's "Parental Discretion is Advised"
Waiting for: John Lescroart's "The Rule of Law"
Try:
Dennis Lehane’s "Since We Fell"
Leigh Adam's "Hostile Witness"