We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Pam Jenoff’s “The Lost Girls of Paris”
Try:
Priscilla Masters’ “The Bridge of Sighs”
Daniel Silva’s “Unlikely Spy”
Waiting for: Stephanie Land’s “Maid”
Try:
Barbara Ehrenreich’s “Nickel and Dimed”
Tavis Smiley’s “The Rich and the Rest of Us”
Waiting for: Diane Setterfield’s “Once Upon a River”
Try:
Caitlin R.Kiernan’s “The Drowning Girl”
Elizabeth Kostova’s “The Historian”
Waiting for: Marie Benedict’s “The Only Woman in the Room”
Try:
Anita Diamant’s “Boston Girl”
Laura Moriarty’s “The Chaperone”
Waiting for: David Treuer’s “Heartbeat Of Wounded Knee”
Try:
Hampton Sides’ “Blood and Thunder”
Dee Brown’s “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee”