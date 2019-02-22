We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Pam Jenoff’s “The Lost Girls of Paris

Try:

Priscilla Masters’ “The Bridge of Sighs

Daniel Silva’s “Unlikely Spy

Waiting for: Stephanie Land’s “Maid

Try:

Barbara Ehrenreich’s “Nickel and Dimed

Tavis Smiley’s “The Rich and the Rest of Us

Waiting for: Diane Setterfield’s “Once Upon a River

Try:

Caitlin R.Kiernan’s “The Drowning Girl

Elizabeth Kostova’s “The Historian

Waiting for: Marie Benedict’s “The Only Woman in the Room

Try:

Anita Diamant’s “Boston Girl

Laura Moriarty’s “The Chaperone

Waiting for: David Treuer’s “Heartbeat Of Wounded Knee

Try:

Hampton Sides’ “Blood and Thunder

Dee Brown’s “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee

